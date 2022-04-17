Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.10 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $853.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

