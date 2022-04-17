AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

ANGO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 234,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,966. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 107,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

