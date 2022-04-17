Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is ($0.70). Anterix reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. Anterix has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth about $2,428,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anterix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 222,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Anterix by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

