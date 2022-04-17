Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 219,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,292. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

