Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.67. 2,703,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $33,339,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.