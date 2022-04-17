Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to post $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.79.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

