Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $115.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

