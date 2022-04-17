Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to announce $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.80 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

ARMK traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 1,726,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 264.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

