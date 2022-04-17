Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of ACGL opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.