ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.32.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
