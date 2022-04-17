Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGX. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Argan alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Argan by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,303,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Argan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 85,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGX traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,441. The stock has a market cap of $548.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.52. Argan has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Argan (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.