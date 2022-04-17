Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ARWR opened at $46.87 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

