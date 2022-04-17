Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 45.6% in March

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,800 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 662,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.04. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
ARTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Artelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
