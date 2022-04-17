Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

