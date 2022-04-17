Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $261.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.98 million and the highest is $262.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $115.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.70) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,131 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 479.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. 1,467,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,761. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

