Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,394 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,394 ($31.20).

ABF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,631.50 ($21.26) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($19.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,477 ($32.28). The firm has a market cap of £12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,763.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,881.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

