Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 459,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Astronics has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

