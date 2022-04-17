Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.64 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astrotech in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

