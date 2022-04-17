Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $55.03.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

