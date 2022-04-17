Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 3,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aterian during the third quarter worth $77,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.71. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

