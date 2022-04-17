Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,379,900 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 3,107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $1.76 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATHOF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

