Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATLKY opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.50.

About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.