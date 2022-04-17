Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ATLKY opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
