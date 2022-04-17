Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) versus Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Financial Contrast

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bentley Systems and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Atlassian 0 6 11 0 2.65

Bentley Systems presently has a consensus target price of $56.08, indicating a potential upside of 32.95%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $409.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.14%. Given Atlassian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bentley Systems and Atlassian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $965.05 million 11.90 $93.18 million $0.28 150.64 Atlassian $2.09 billion 17.44 -$696.32 million ($2.12) -125.17

Bentley Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 9.40% 56.39% 9.90% Atlassian -21.84% -23.70% -1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bentley Systems has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Atlassian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and SYNCHRO ConstructSim, as well as ComplyPro, ProcureWare, Control, and Field. In addition, it offers asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, Superload, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear Analytics, and OpenUtilities. Further, it provides digital cities applications for surveying, reality modeling, planning, and managing the geospatial infrastructure of cities and regions comprising ContextCapture, ContextCapture Insights, OpenCities Planner, OpenCities Map, OpenFlows, OpenGround, LEGION, and CUBE. Additionally, the company provides iTwins design review services, immersive asset services, OpenUtilities digital twin cloud services, and PlantSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication. The company also provides Confluence, a remote-friendly team workspace used to build, organize, and collaborate on work virtually for team content creation and sharing; and Trello, a collaboration product, that manages projects, organizes tasks, and builds team spirit for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. In addition, it offers Bitbucket for code sharing and management; and various other products, such as Atlassian cloud apps, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Halp, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

