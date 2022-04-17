aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.95. 130,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,070. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $137.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

