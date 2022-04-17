Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 178,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Auddia stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Auddia has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.30.
About Auddia (Get Rating)
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auddia (AUUD)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.