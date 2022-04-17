Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

