Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:ASZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. 49,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $11,642,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $4,875,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 1,614.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 189,731 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.