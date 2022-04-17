Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Awakn Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

