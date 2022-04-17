AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) vs. American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Financial Analysis

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AZEK and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 9 0 2.90 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZEK presently has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 92.15%. Given AZEK’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AZEK is more favorable than American Rebel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AZEK and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion 2.85 $93.15 million $0.64 33.83 American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AZEK has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Summary

AZEK beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

American Rebel Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

