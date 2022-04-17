B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Down 31.4% in March

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 9,640,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $45,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in B2Gold by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,635 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,349,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $11,614,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,585 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,386,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,369,956. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

