Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Ball reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

BLL stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after acquiring an additional 110,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160,701 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

