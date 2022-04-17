Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 1,339,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,394.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.54) to €10.10 ($10.98) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.