Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 1,339,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,394.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.54) to €10.10 ($10.98) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

About Banca Mediolanum (Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

