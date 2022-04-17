BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) vs. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Volatility & Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 39.90% 10.43% 1.20% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 15.07% 13.44% 1.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 7.32 $86.51 million $3.22 18.34 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion N/A $3.63 billion $1.27 5.87

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

