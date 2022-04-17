Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $88.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 593,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,706. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.72. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

