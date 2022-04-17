Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAC stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,866,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

