Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE BAC opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

