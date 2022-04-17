Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,259,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,328,000 after acquiring an additional 206,060 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,447,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 31,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.