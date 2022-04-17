Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

