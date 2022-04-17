Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.