Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Up 42.7% in March

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.28 on Friday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BENE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC boosted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

