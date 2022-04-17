BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 906,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 823,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.