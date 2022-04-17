Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 399,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 600,918 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,627,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 202,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BIOT stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.