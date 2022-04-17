Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) versus Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Head-To-Head Survey

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.83 $247.72 million $0.91 8.70 Vista Oil & Gas $652.19 million 1.20 $50.65 million $0.53 17.00

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Birchcliff Energy and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 33.61% 19.65% 11.10% Vista Oil & Gas 7.77% 9.51% 3.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

