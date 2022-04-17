Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

BLKB traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $56.91. 212,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.29 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $33,174,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

