BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3,696.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BKT stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

