BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 38.2% in March

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 77,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,464. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.