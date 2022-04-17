BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 38.2% in March

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 77,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,464. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 619,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

