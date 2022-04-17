Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.93. 32,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Natixis grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

