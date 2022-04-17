Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million.
BXSL opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
