Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.64.

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Blend Labs stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

