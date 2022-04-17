bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Up 43.7% in March

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $324.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

